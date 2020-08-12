CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dallas Jarred Wright is also suspected in Springfield drug crimes. (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police want your help finding a man charged with stealing. Dallas Jarred Wright is 21-years-old. Detectives say he could be connected to drug crimes and other theft cases in the Springfield area. Wright is 5′10″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he has ties to Marshfield, Clever, Republic, and Nixa. If you’ve seen him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Wright’s arrest.

