CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief

Detectives say the 21-year-old is also suspected in drug crimes.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Dallas Jarred Wright is also suspected in Springfield drug crimes.
Dallas Jarred Wright is also suspected in Springfield drug crimes.

Springfield police want your help finding a man charged with stealing. Dallas Jarred Wright is 21-years-old. Detectives say he could be connected to drug crimes and other theft cases in the Springfield area. Wright is 5′10″ tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police say he has ties to Marshfield, Clever, Republic, and Nixa. If you’ve seen him call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to Wright’s arrest.

CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
