Advertisement

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The debate over the use of face masks is developing in a north central Florida county.

This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks. In an email sent to his staff, obtained by USA Today, Woods says deputies and visitors to the office will not be allowed to wear face masks while under his duty.

Ocala City Council passed an emergency ordinance last week requiring people to wear masks inside businesses.

However, for those visiting a Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Woods says that it is effective immediately that they be asked to remove it.

Copyright 2020 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Bison fight in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
Male bison can be particularly aggressive during mating season.

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

National

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos responds to criticism from teachers’ union

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro speaks with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the president of the American Federation of Teachers.

National

Three people have been killed in Scottish train derailment

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Three people have been killed in Scottish train derailment.

Latest News

News

Barry County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Barry County Health Department reports its fourth COVID-19-related death.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Missouri universities plan for students to return amid virus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students moving back to campus at the University of Missouri this week are being asked to avoid back-to-school parties and crowded bars and restaurants to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.