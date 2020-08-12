Greene County courts hold civil jury trial at conference center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time, Greene County judges are holding a jury trial outside the courthouse to allow for social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread.

This week the Greene County circuit court had two jury trials scheduled, one criminal and one civil. The criminal trial was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the jail, which is connected to the courthouse. The civil trial, a wrongful death lawsuit involving Prime Trucking, is still on and taking place at the White River Conference Center.

“The jury trial is the ultimate method by which we resolve disputes,” said Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier.

Presiding Judge Cordonnier said that is exactly why the Greene County circuit court had to get creative. This week, they’ve turned a conference room into a courtroom.

“First time to my knowledge we’ve ever had a civil trial, or a trial of any sort outside of the court facility,” he said.

Because of the coronavirus, only one jury trial is being held at the courthouse at a time. Since civil cases typically require fewer security measures, the courts decided to take those off-site.

“We have plenty of space in the courthouse, plenty of courtrooms, we have jury deliberation rooms. They’re just not big enough,” Cordonnier said.

He said the courts considered several alternative locations before deciding on the White River Conference Center. The biggest factor was finding enough space for safe jury selection.

“So in this case, we started with 50 potential jurors. So 50 people with 6 feet all around them takes a lot of distance,” Cordonnier said.

Cordonnier said rooms at Drury and Missouri State Universities were potential options.

“Both were very accommodating to us, but they’re all very difficult to get to. A lot of the locations were in the middle of the campus and would require the jurors to park two or three blocks away. That would be different,” he said. “Plus, they’re starting school this month, so we really couldn’t get in there.”

Cordonnier said it’s much easier, and more effective to handle trials in a real courtroom, but for now, creativity will keep cases moving along.

“This is great, this will work. We’ll do this as long as we need to, but if we can use the courthouse and our actual deliberation rooms, that’d be best,” he said.

Judge Cordonnier said there is already another civil jury trial scheduled to be held at the conference center next week. He said the courts have found other locations they could use in the future as well.

