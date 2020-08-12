Hillcrest High School renovation underway and will be done all at once

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -There was some great news that was a long time coming for Springfield’s north side high school on Wednesday as a groundbreaking ceremony was held for $30 million worth of renovations at Hillcrest.

What’s more the project should be completed by the end of 2022 which is much earlier than expected.

A large group of alumni, teachers, students and local dignitaries turned out for the groundbreaking but no one was more excited as Dr. Denise Fredrick, the Vice-President of the Springfield School Board who also happens to be a Hillcrest graduate.

“Walking down the hallway, it’s a narrow hallway. You can imagine 1,200 students passing each other,” she said as she took a reporter on a tour of the school she attended in the early 1970′s that still has many sights she recognizes from her time there.

“Not pleasing to look at,” she said as she pointed out cracked concrete floors in the front lobby and exposed duct work in the ceiling. “Original lockers. Exact same railing (on the stairs). In 1972 it looked exactly the same.”

So now that her alma mater is getting a face lift in part because of the efforts by her school board and the approval of voters, you understand why she was a little sentimental at Wednesday’s groundbreaking.

“I’m gonna need this,” Fredrick said as she pulled a box of tissues out of a bag when she approached the podium to speak.

The box of tissues signifying that Hillcrest was more to her than just brick and mortar.

“This building is home,” she told the audience as her voice cracked. “It’s where my teachers served as a very positive role model in my life and inspired me to become a teacher.”

Dr. Travis Shaw, the Springfield Public School Executive Director of Operations, understood why Fredrick was so emotional.

“It’s brick and mortar but it represents equity for kids,” he said. “It’s so emotional because there’s so much time and effort that goes into getting to this point. It’s been five years since we started talking about facility master planning.”

Built in 1957 and opened a year later, Hillcrest was the third of Springfield’s five public high schools constructed.

It’s undergone renovations over the years but ask any student and they’ll tell ‘ya.

“It could use some fixin’ up,” said Gunnar Brooks, a Hillcrest senior.

“In fact this is one of the sights our community task force toured and said we need to know how much this will cost to build a brand new high school because it’s in that much need,” Shaw added.

Because of cost restraints, renovation was chosen over starting from scratch and it was supposed to take place in two phases totaling $36 million. But the winning bids from Nabholz Construction came in around $30 million and with other factors including projects (approved by voters as part of a bond issue in 2019)coming up under budget, school officials decided they could do all Hillcrest’s phases at once.

That decision that was even more important because phase 2 would have still needed to be approved by voters at a later date...not a guaranteed outcome.

“The timing was perfect,” Shaw said of the ability to pay for all of Hillcrest’s renovations at once. “The premium we’ve gotten on the bonds, the interest we’ve gotten on the bonds. The fact that all of our projects have come in under budget has freed up a great deal of space. By doing this in two phases we’re running the risk of the whole project not getting completed. We don’t have to worry about that now.”

So instead of waiting several more years, by the end of 2022 Hillcrest’s older section will be demolished and transformed into a state of the art facility with only the newer science wing and gym remaining intact.

The gym will be connected to the rest of the building, the mechanical system will be upgraded and security and accessibility issues will be addressed.

So Wednesday was a memorable day for the north side community.

“We’ve been dreaming about this for years that our students needed a facility like this,” said current Hillcrest teacher Sharon Blauvelt. “They’re going to feel so much better not to have all these wires hanging down and an air conditioner that doesn’t work much of the time. This is an amazing day. I’ve got goosebumps.”

“I’m very excited for my former colleagues here,” said retired Hillcrest teacher Lorin Ross who came to the groundbreaking. “There’s a little part of me that wishes I wasn’t retired. It’s going to be a great, great thing.”

“It is real. It is happening,” Fredrick added. “It will be a home to be proud of and hopefully a place that will bring tears of joy to the eyes of folks for the next 50 years.”

