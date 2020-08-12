Man pleads guilty in in 2018 killing in Ozark County

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) -

One of three accused of killing an Ozark County man, then robbing him, pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say Tylor Rynard shot Lawrence Brostedt, 73, in the head in 2018. Authorities arrested Rynard at a Florida motel where authorities found a gun and checks from Brostedt’s account.

Deputies found Brostedt’s body wrapped up in a tarp. Investigators say it was an ambush attack.

A judge sentenced two others involved in Brostedt’s death.

