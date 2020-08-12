Marina outside Springfield burglarized, captured on-camera

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

“It’s sad,” said Pam Price.

Pam Price is the owner of Fellows Lake Marina in northern Greene County, selling everything from fishing supplies to kayaks to rods and reels. She’s spent most of her life around the marina.

“It was my first job when I was in junior high and loved it,” said Price.

However, on the night of August 1, her business was burglarized. But, Price says luckily her cameras captured it all. She says three men climbed over a gate, stealing around $4,000 worth of items.

“They walked off with some kayaks, a canoe, and trolling motors, batteries, and our batteries only come every two to three weeks so we have no batteries, so if anyone needs a battery, we don’t have them,” said Price.

Price says the loss really hurts.

“We were renting kayaks and canoes, especially over the weekend, we would actually run out of kayaks and canoes and now we have even fewer than before.

And while says her cameras did a good job at capturing the burglary in action, they may start locking the second gate, so burglars would have to climb over two gates instead of just one.

If you know of any information regarding this burglary, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

