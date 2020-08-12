MISSING TEENAGER: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a teenager.

Shavana “Shay” Hicks, 16, disappeared on August 2 from her home on West Farm Road 80 in Springfield.

She is 5′5″ and 140 pounds. She has dark hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Shavana “Shay” Hicks should call 911 or the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 868-4040.

