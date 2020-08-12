Advertisement

Democrats, Mnuchin at odds after ‘overture’ for virus talks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s top negotiator tried to revive stalled talks Wednesday over coronavirus aid, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the “overture,” saying the Trump administration is still refusing to meet them halfway.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reached out to the Democratic leaders as it becomes increasingly unlikely there will not be any new relief for Americans until Congress resumes in September. The two sides are wide apart.

“The White House is not budging,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement.

Mnuchin disputed their account and shot back: “The Democrats have no interest in negotiating.”

The House is now on recess with the Senate only nominally in session until the end of this week. Lawmakers are being told they could be recalled to Washington on 24-hour notice, but there are few signs of a breakthrough, despite the mounting death toll, surpassing 161,000 in the U.S., and more than 5 million people infected.

In their joint statement, the Democrats said Mnuchin made an “overture” to meet. The treasury secretary called the Democratic leaders on Wednesday, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private call.

“Democrats have compromised,” they said, noting that they dropped their initial $3.5 trillion proposal by $1 trillion and expect President Donald Trump’s team to raise its $1 trillion offer by a similar amount to $2 trillion. “However, it is clear that the Administration still does not grasp the magnitude of the problems that American families are facing.”

They said, “We have again made clear to the Administration that we are willing to resume negotiations once they start to take this process seriously.”

Mnuchin said the Democrats’ statement “is not an accurate reflection of our conversation.” He said Pelosi made it clear that she was unwilling to continue negotiations “unless we agreed in advance to her proposal, costing at least $2 trillion.”

Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also briefed GOP senators privately on Wednesday, but Republicans said there was no further information on next steps.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Mark Warner reacts to Biden's running mate pick

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Veterinarians see an increase in pet visits during the pandemic

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Veterinarians are busier than ever during the pandemic as they see a rise in pet owners bringing their animals in for visits.

News

Springfield School District breaks ground on improvements at Hillcrest High School

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

City of Springfield moves forward in plan for downtown Springfield trail

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield temp agency keeps busy during the pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

Latest News

National

Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
Biden: I asked Kamala to be the last voice in the room

News

MISSING TEENAGER: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Shavana “Shay” Hicks, 16, disappeared on August 2 from her home on West Farm Road 80 in Springfield.

News

Penmac, Staffing Plus placing workers all over Ozarks, apply now

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Sara Forhetz
Substitute teaching among many jobs to be had in Springfield and beyond.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warm, Mostly Dry

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
American bison bulls can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.