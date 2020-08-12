Advertisement

Penmac, Staffing Plus placing workers all over Ozarks, apply now

Substitute teachers in high demand, as well as manufacturing
By Sara Forhetz
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Where there is need, there is work to be had.

“There’s lot of jobs, lots and lots of jobs,” said Penmac president Paula Adams.

She is gearing up for their busiest school year yet! The list of who they are placing subs for is long. Springfield, Clever, Republic, Willard, Lebanon, Camdenton, Marshfield and Waynesville, just to name a few. If you are interested in substitute teaching, you can contact Penmac to apply. It will be a flexible schedule.

Staffing agencies Penmac and Staffing Plus in Springfield say it’s not only subs they’re looking for, but companies across the board need workers in every corner of the Ozarks.

“We are working with one manufacturer out in Marshfield adding tons of workers, a couple in Nixa manufacturing that make fishing waders, which we didn’t get to do before COVID,” explained Autumn Ladd. Her Staffing Plus office in Springfield is placing people left and right. They used to focus mainly on the hospitality industry, but COVID has dramatically shifted their focus.

“We have over 50 openings right now, so I’m even needing people in house,” Ladd said.

The requirement: a willingness to work hard. Adams says now is the time to find a good job that will keep you on your feet come what may.

“You know those benefits to stay home, it’s not going to go forever, at some point, it is going to stop. So getting in now and looking at the opportunities that are available. There are good jobs, lots of opportunities and choices on what your skill set is, and where you want to take your life. A lot of times, it is entry level, but it’s a great start, and we have many who have worked their way up to management or a leadership role.” Penmac even offers transportation for workers they place.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Veterinarians see an increase in pet visits during the pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Veterinarians are busier than ever during the pandemic as they see a rise in pet owners bringing their animals in for visits.

News

Springfield School District breaks ground on improvements at Hillcrest High School

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Joe Hickman reports.

News

City of Springfield moves forward in plan for downtown Springfield trail

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Linda Simmons reports.

News

Springfield temp agency keeps busy during the pandemic

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sara Forhetz reports.

News

MISSING TEENAGER: Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teenager

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Shavana “Shay” Hicks, 16, disappeared on August 2 from her home on West Farm Road 80 in Springfield.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warm, Mostly Dry

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Barry County Health Department reports another death from COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Barry County Health Department reports its fourth COVID-19-related death.

News

Missouri universities plan for students to return amid virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Students moving back to campus at the University of Missouri this week are being asked to avoid back-to-school parties and crowded bars and restaurants to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for cases of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
Health leaders say the circumstances from each of the cases is unknown.

News

Arkansas cases of COVID-19 up by 703 Wednesday; deaths rise too

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He addressed the state Wednesday at his daily briefing at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.