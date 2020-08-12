Penmac, Staffing Plus placing workers all over Ozarks, apply now

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Where there is need, there is work to be had.

“There’s lot of jobs, lots and lots of jobs,” said Penmac president Paula Adams.

She is gearing up for their busiest school year yet! The list of who they are placing subs for is long. Springfield, Clever, Republic, Willard, Lebanon, Camdenton, Marshfield and Waynesville, just to name a few. If you are interested in substitute teaching, you can contact Penmac to apply. It will be a flexible schedule.

Staffing agencies Penmac and Staffing Plus in Springfield say it’s not only subs they’re looking for, but companies across the board need workers in every corner of the Ozarks.

“We are working with one manufacturer out in Marshfield adding tons of workers, a couple in Nixa manufacturing that make fishing waders, which we didn’t get to do before COVID,” explained Autumn Ladd. Her Staffing Plus office in Springfield is placing people left and right. They used to focus mainly on the hospitality industry, but COVID has dramatically shifted their focus.

“We have over 50 openings right now, so I’m even needing people in house,” Ladd said.

The requirement: a willingness to work hard. Adams says now is the time to find a good job that will keep you on your feet come what may.

“You know those benefits to stay home, it’s not going to go forever, at some point, it is going to stop. So getting in now and looking at the opportunities that are available. There are good jobs, lots of opportunities and choices on what your skill set is, and where you want to take your life. A lot of times, it is entry level, but it’s a great start, and we have many who have worked their way up to management or a leadership role.” Penmac even offers transportation for workers they place.

