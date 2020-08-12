Advertisement

Petition to get controversial billboard taken down near Harrison, Ark.

By Caitlin Sinett
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Driving north on Highway 65 toward Harrison, it’s not hard to spy the “White Pride Radio” billboard.

”It’s an entrance to our town. The first thing people see when they drive in is this billboard. And that’s not the message our community wants to convey,” said Kelsey Bardwell, the attorney representing the Harrison Task Force on Race Relations.

The sign went up in 2013, and the Task Force has wanted it gone for years.

”There have been other billboards in the past. This is actually the last standing one. And it’s disgusting. It’s off-putting, and not a true representation of the majority here,” said Elizabeth Darden, a volunteer with the Task Force.

The Alt Right TV media website shown on the billboard was founded by the Knight Party, formerly the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Some in town don't like the message "White Pride" sends to their community."We are all created equal. Why aren't we treating each other equal?" Darden said.

Documents show the physical land and billboard used to be owned by Harrison Sign Company, and the billboard is leased out.

Bardwell said the Fort Smith, Ark., based company Pro-Signs, Inc. does business as Harrison Sign Company. 

Land documents show the land the billboard sits on was conveyed from the Harrison Sign owners over to Robb Law Firm on Monday. The billboard is still under the name of the Harrison Sign owners, as far as records show.

"Robb Law Firm is the law firm that represents the KKK," Bardwell said.

We were unable to get ahold of anyone with the Robb Law Firm.

The owner of Harrison Sign said he was just doing business, and it's his customer's First Amendment right to have that sign up.

But even though it is their right, the Task Force said it’s still wrong.

“It’s tarnishing our town’s name and preventing businesses from wanting to invest here, preventing employees from wanting to come and work here,” Bardwell said.

The Task Force has started a petition with thousands of signatures to get the sign taken down.

”We can do something by speaking out. We can’t control whether they want to take that sign down. We are just asking them to do the right thing,” Bardwell said.

"Harrison, Arkansas, no longer wants to be known as the most racist community in the country. We do not tolerate racism, bigotry and hatred," Darden said.

The petition is on change.org and already has about 8,400 signatures.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri’s Special Session on crime takes new twist

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Republican leadership in the Missouri House of Representatives called to split the bi-partisan bill passed in the Senate last week into separate bills, putting a bit of a delay on lawmakers work.

News

Missouri's Special Session on crime takes new twist

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Andrew Havranek reports.

News

Springfield dentists say it is safe to return for routine visits despite WHO recommendations

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
The World Health Organization’s latest recommendations advise you to put off non-essential visits to the dentist, like a routine teeth cleaning, for a little while longer. Springfield dentists disagree.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and Warm, Mostly Dry

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

News

Group in Harrison, Ark. fight to remove billboard promoting "white pride"

Updated: 1 hour ago
A petition to get a controversial billboard taken down in Boone County, Ark., is taking off. Thousands of people have signed, saying it needs to be taken down.

News

Springfield dentists say it is safe to return for routine visits despite WHO recommendations

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kara Strickland reports.

News

Hillcrest High School renovation underway and will be done all at once

Updated: 1 hour ago
Springfield's Hillcrest High School has started on a major renovation project that will now be done by the end of 2022 instead of facing an uncertain number of years because a second phase would have to be approved by voters. That second phase is now being paid for by a bond passed already in 2019 and now the $30 million rebuild will be done in full.

News

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.

News

Springfield Public Schools announces possible COVID-19 exposure at Hillcrest High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Springfield Public Schools reports a person associated with Hillcrest High School tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Veterinarians see an increase in pet visits during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Veterinarians are busier than ever during the pandemic as they see a rise in pet owners bringing their animals in for visits.