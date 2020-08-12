Advertisement

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for cases of COVID-19

Springfield-Greene County Health Department
Springfield-Greene County Health Department(KY3)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of 95 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Health leaders say the circumstances from each of the cases is unknown.

“We will still have days of heavy case counts,” Director of Health Clay Goddard told Springfield City Council in July.

In total, Greene County reports 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents. There are currently 739 active cases. Sixteen people have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

Someone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention. You can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missouri universities plan for students to return amid virus

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Students moving back to campus at the University of Missouri this week are being asked to avoid back-to-school parties and crowded bars and restaurants to help prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

News

Arkansas cases of COVID-19 up by 703 Wednesday; deaths rise too

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
He addressed the state Wednesday at his daily briefing at the University of Arkansas-Monticello.

News

City of Springfield proceeds with new trail through downtown Springfield

Updated: 1 hours ago
Linda Simmons reports.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police search for accused thief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maria Neider
Springfield police search for accused thief.

Latest News

News

Man pleads guilty in in 2018 killing in Ozark County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
One of three accused of killing an Ozark County man, then robbing him, pleaded guilty.

News

City of Springfield proceeds with new trail through downtown Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Linda Simmons
The Springfield City Council Monday night approved a general contractor.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms and warmer temps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Stone County (Mo.) Health Department warns of possible exposures at church revival

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The revival happened at the New Life Fellowship Church in Crane.

News

DNA links central Arkansas man to 1996 Alaska strangulation death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A DNA match has solved the strangulation murder of a teenager in southeast Alaska, a case that was cold for 24 years and saw another man acquitted of the crime after confessing, Alaska State Troopers said Tuesday.

Local

TSA reminds passengers to check-in their guns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
More guns are being brought as a carry-on this year.