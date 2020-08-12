Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports daily record for cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a daily record of 95 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Health leaders say the circumstances from each of the cases is unknown.

“We will still have days of heavy case counts,” Director of Health Clay Goddard told Springfield City Council in July.

In total, Greene County reports 1,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in residents. There are currently 739 active cases. Sixteen people have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It spreads between people who are in close contact with one another.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Someone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention. You can use virtual care options to seek medical treatment without exposing others to illness.

