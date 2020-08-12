Advertisement

Springfield Public Schools announces possible COVID-19 exposure at Hillcrest High School

Hillcrest High School
Hillcrest High School(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Springfield Public Schools reports a person associated with Hillcrest High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Prior to being symptomatic, the individual had interaction with others, while masked, in the following environments:

  • On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Hillcrest High School Graduation, JQH Arena, Aug. 6, 4 p.m.
  • Hillcrest High School Project Graduation, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m.
  • On Campus, Hillcrest High School, Aug. 7, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Springfield Public Schools is working closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to communicate directly with any individual considered to be in close contact with the COVID-positive case and will provide appropriate guidance. 

For others who participated or attended commencement for Hillcrest, Project Graduation, or were on the Hillcrest campus during the designated times, the risk is considered low. These individuals are encouraged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and should isolate and contact their healthcare provider if they develop symptoms. Symptoms include fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; and/or diarrhea. 

School officials say to be assured the well-being of students and staff remains is the top priority. They say it is the goal to provide as much information as possible, while also adhering to privacy laws that limit the details we are able to share. 

