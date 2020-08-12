Advertisement

Stone County (Mo.) Health Department warns of possible exposures at church revival

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) -

The Stone County (Mo.) Health Department shared a warning about a high-risk COVID-19 exposure at a location at a church revival.

The revival happened at the New Life Fellowship Church in Crane. The Soul Harvest revival lasted from August 2 through August 7.

Individuals at the location should quarantine and call the Stone County Health Department. Health officials say due to multiple cases attending this event on multiple days without social distancing, the potential for exposure is very high.

If you were at the Soul Harvest Revival please call (417) 357-6134 for additional information.

