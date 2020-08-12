TSA reminds passengers to check-in their guns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More people have been caught trying to take guns through check-in. A TSA reports shows officers are finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three times the rate recorded before the pandemic. The report shows 80% of the guns that are found are loaded.

Locally, the increase hasn’t been as severe.

“We’re a society here in the area that’s really used to have guns around,” Kevin Houseman, Airport Police Supervisor says. “We may have seen a very small increase in the number of guns found at the airport but it has not been huge. I would attribute any increase we have seen to people buying firearms that haven’t in the past.”

If you are flying with a gun make sure to check them with your check-in bag. Let the ticketing counter know that the unloaded gun is in your bag and you will be asked to fill out a quick form.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.