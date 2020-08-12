Advertisement

TSA reminds passengers to check-in their guns

Springfield-Branson Airport says they've noticed a small uptick in people trying to bring guns through TSA, but not as severe as national averages.

One of the guns found at the scene(Madison Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -More people have been caught trying to take guns through check-in. A TSA reports shows officers are finding guns in passenger carry-on bags at three times the rate recorded before the pandemic. The report shows 80% of the guns that are found are loaded.

Locally, the increase hasn’t been as severe.

“We’re a society here in the area that’s really used to have guns around,” Kevin Houseman, Airport Police Supervisor says. “We may have seen a very small increase in the number of guns found at the airport but it has not been huge. I would attribute any increase we have seen to people buying firearms that haven’t in the past.”

If you are flying with a gun make sure to check them with your check-in bag. Let the ticketing counter know that the unloaded gun is in your bag and you will be asked to fill out a quick form.

