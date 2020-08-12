U.S. Navy airplane lands at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye landed to get fuel on Tuesday. The airport says it’s unusual for this type of aircraft to appear in the Midwest.

Hawkeyes are usually based on Navy aircraft carriers. They provide airborne early warning of an enemy plane. The big disk on top of the plane is part of the Hawkeye’s sophisticated radar system.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.