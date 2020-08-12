Advertisement

U.S. Navy airplane lands at Springfield-Branson National Airport

Courtesy: Springfield-Branson National Airport
Courtesy: Springfield-Branson National Airport(KYTV)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A U.S. Navy E-2 Hawkeye landed to get fuel on Tuesday. The airport says it’s unusual for this type of aircraft to appear in the Midwest.

Hawkeyes are usually based on Navy aircraft carriers. They provide airborne early warning of an enemy plane. The big disk on top of the plane is part of the Hawkeye’s sophisticated radar system.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

TSA reminds passengers to check-in their guns

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
More guns are being brought as a carry-on this year.

News

Polar opposites: Big, tough Blues face small, quick Canucks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
St. Louis has virtually the same team back from the first title in franchise history. But this group lost all three of its round-robin games to fall to the fourth seed in the West.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fewer storms and warmer temps

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Businesses, customers prepare for the begin of Branson West masking ordinance

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Branson West will require face masks in public starting Wednesday.

Latest News

News

Some still struggling to pay Springfield utility bills, worried about shutoff

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
With lost jobs, and lost hours, many people are struggling to keep up with all their bills. That’s leading some to worry they soon could be without power and water.

News

Missouri State updates mask policy for fall, allows freshmen to choose online learning at home

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Just a week before fall classes begin at Missouri State University, the school has made a couple of changes in key areas, updating the mask policy to include face coverings inside all buildings and giving freshmen, who usually have to stay on-campus in their first year, the opportunity to take online classes at-home instead.

News

Kanye West qualifies as presidential candidate in Arkansas

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rapper Kanye West has qualified to appear on Arkansas’ ballot this fall as an independent presidential candidate, Secretary of State John Thurston said Tuesday.

News

Missouri Attorney General investigating roofer after On Your Side reports

Updated: 13 hours ago
On Your Side's Ashley Reynolds reports.

News

Missouri lawmakers question state health, education officials over school reopening plan

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Organizers cancel fall festivals across the Ozarks

Updated: 14 hours ago
Sara Forhetz reports.