Advertisement

3 Memphis dog owners indicted for fatal mauling of 59-year-old woman

Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.
Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.(Source: Shelby County DA/WMC)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Three people have been indicted by a grand jury for the fatal dog mauling of a 59-year-old woman in April, WMC reported.

According to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, Phyllis Jones, 61, her daughter Kimberly Jordan, 40, and Jordan’s son, 22-year-old Dedricz Perry, were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Officials connected them as the owners of the four dogs involved in the mauling.

On April 22, victim Doris Arrington’s body was found in North Memphis when police were called to the scene.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says Arrington had severe trauma to her legs and arms. Her cause of death was “massive blood loss.”

Officers searched the area where they found a house with four dogs that had blood on their mouths and coats, according to the DA’s office.

The dog owners have been indicted on reckless homicide charges.

Copyright 2020 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Even before last week’s intelligence assessment on foreign election interference, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was facing criticism from Democrats that his investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine was politically motivated and advancing Russian interests.

Coronavirus

Trump administration advises face masks for school reopenings

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
The Trump White House remains focused on reopening schools despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Man found shot to death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

Updated: 35 minutes ago
Police are looking for the person who shot a man to the death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Slim storm chance today, still toasty

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

National Politics

Many more likely sought jobless aid after $600 check ends

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. government will provide its latest report Thursday on the pace of layoffs, which have remained stuck at a high level since the viral pandemic erupted five months ago.

News

Salvation Army Springfield creates all-day out of school program

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lexi Spivak
The Salvation Army of Springfield is expanding their after school care services to allow for an all-day out of school options during the pandemic.

National Politics

Facebook beefs up anti-misinformation efforts ahead of US election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It's the social network's latest step to to combat election-related misinformation on its platform as the Nov. 3 election nears — one in which many voters may be submitting ballots by mail for the first time.

National

Trump supporters, campaign lean into debunked QAnon conspiracy theory

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The FBI classified QAnon as a domestic terror threat in a 2019 internal memo.

Coronavirus

US averaged 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for last two weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The death rate remains alarmingly high for Americans suffering from COVID-19.

National Politics

EPA expected to undo methane leak rule for oil, gas industry

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.