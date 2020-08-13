Arkansas state leaders announce Healthy School Guide, decline in new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State leaders have announced the Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide offers information to help educators and families prepare to return to school. It’s expected to include the following information:

-Advice and protocols to reopen safely

-Behavioral resources for children

-Real-time question and answer sessions for administrators, teachers and parents

In addition to announcing Healthy School Guide, Arkansas state leaders reported a decline in new cases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state’s seven-day rolling average in new cases is down.

Arkansas state leaders announced the following COVID-19 numbers Thursday afternoon:

*51,766 cases (652 new)

*582 deaths (9 new)

*473 hospitalizations (decrease of 13)

*44,602 recoveries

