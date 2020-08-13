Arkansas state leaders announce Healthy School Guide, decline in new COVID-19 cases
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State leaders have announced the Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guide offers information to help educators and families prepare to return to school. It’s expected to include the following information:
-Advice and protocols to reopen safely
-Behavioral resources for children
-Real-time question and answer sessions for administrators, teachers and parents
In addition to announcing Healthy School Guide, Arkansas state leaders reported a decline in new cases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state’s seven-day rolling average in new cases is down.
Arkansas state leaders announced the following COVID-19 numbers Thursday afternoon:
*51,766 cases (652 new)
*582 deaths (9 new)
*473 hospitalizations (decrease of 13)
*44,602 recoveries
Watch the following update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below:
