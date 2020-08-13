Advertisement

Arkansas state leaders announce Healthy School Guide, decline in new COVID-19 cases

The governor briefed the state at his daily COVID-19 news conference in Little Rock Monday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State leaders have announced the Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guide offers information to help educators and families prepare to return to school. It’s expected to include the following information:

-Advice and protocols to reopen safely

-Behavioral resources for children

-Real-time question and answer sessions for administrators, teachers and parents

CLICK HERE for the Arkansas Ready to Learn Healthy School Guide

In addition to announcing Healthy School Guide, Arkansas state leaders reported a decline in new cases. Gov. Asa Hutchinson says the state’s seven-day rolling average in new cases is down.

Arkansas state leaders announced the following COVID-19 numbers Thursday afternoon:

*51,766 cases (652 new)

*582 deaths (9 new)

*473 hospitalizations (decrease of 13)

*44,602 recoveries

Watch the following update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below:

