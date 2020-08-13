BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Spine and nervous system safety measures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Hand sanitizer and face masks are extra safety measures going into the 2020-2021 school year. However, when it comes to your physical health there are also precautionary measures you should be taking.

Thrive Family Chiropractic, Pediatric Chiropractor, Dr. James Peterson said our neck and spinal health is crucial. The head and neck relationship is the brain and body connection. Therefore, you want to make sure it’s safe and protected. He said there are simple things you can implement into the daily routine to have a successful school year while protecting your spine and nervous system. Starting with how you use technology and proper backpack wear.

Tech/ Text Neck:

Whether your child is in the class or learning from home this year, there’s no denying it; we have technology at our fingertips. However, Dr. James Peterson, said that could lead to tech or text neck.

Tech neck can cause headaches, pain, or stiffness in the neck, upper back, or even your shoulders. It can also cause pain, numbness, or tingling in your arms and hands, making it hard to focus on school work. It all stems from your neck being in a constant forward, flexed, or head-down position for an extended time.

“So as much as we can limit what we call this forward head posture, going into the head carriage, It’s really going to help prevent that neck and that spine that can lead to further issues down the road.”

To avoid tech/text neck, Dr. Peterson said to try and keep screens at eye level and take frequent breaks from technology. For virtual learners give your body the proper support, if possible avoid working on a sofa, bed, or floor. Instead, to help with the support opt for a table or desk.

Backpack Safety:

There’s no denying the school year will be different this year, and the last thing you want to do is have your child add unnecessary stress to their spine and nervous system.

Back and shoulder pain can become a critical issue for kids, and it can arise from improper backpack wear. Dr. Peterson shared a few essential things to help prevent injury to your growing kid. It starts by merely reducing the load.

“Limit the amount of stuff that’s going into those backpacks, so those kids can keep their spine and their backs and really keep their nervous systems healthy and prevent that stress which can lead to issues down the road.”

Other things to keep in mind

Know your limit- Dr. Peterson said a bag SHOULD NOT weigh more than 10-15% of a child’s body weight.

Pack smart- When you are stuffing your bags pack heavier items, like books and computers in the back, and those lighter things in front. Doing so will prevent improper posture and help keep balance when walking.

Proper fit- When it comes to selecting a bag, be sure it’s fitted to your child’s back. If not, it can cause spinal misalignment and pain. Wear both straps, and opt for a bag with wheels if needed.

Dr. Peterson brought up the point that some schools will not be assigning lockers this year due to the pandemic. He said it’s all the more important to be cautious and make sure your child is wearing their backpack correctly.

Dr. Peterson works with kids of all ages and said parents who have kids with sensory differences, and other challenges are struggling to find that routine heading back into this school year. It can take a toll on our body, which in return can impact our bones and nervous system. He’s partnering up with TheraCare Out-Patient Services to host a FREE virtual event for the community. For more information click here.

