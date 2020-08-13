Cases of COVID-19 in the Greene County Jail more than double Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Greene County Jail administrators say cases of COVID-19 have more than doubled inside the jail.

Jail staff report 83 inmates have tested positive for the virus, up from 37 positive cases on Tuesday. The staff reports 29 officers infected with the virus, up six cases in the past 24 hours. Only a select few inmates and staff have shown symptoms.

Jailers contained the virus to a housing unit where the first positive case originated. The staff is screening and testing inmates and staff members on a continual basis. Inmates and staff members were issued face masks and are required to wear them while inside the facility.

If an inmate test positive, jail administrators place the inmate in quarantine. If the inmate gets critically ill, emergency crews transport them to a hospital. Jailers are isolating inmates to their assigned cells to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

