CATCH A CROOK: Springfield burglar caught on nanny camera

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Investigators say the man used a ladder to get through a kitchen window. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives want help identifying a burglar caught on video from a nanny camera. On August 5, a woman called 911 after coming home in the afternoon and finding her kitchen window smashed in. The burglary happened in the 17-hundred block of South Farm Road 123. The neighborhood is south of Rutledge Wilson Farm.

The man is seen peering into a closet in the nursery. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say the man used a ladder to get in and out of the house through the broken window. Video from a nanny camera in the nursery shows a man looking into a closet.

The man has several tattoos on his arms, shoulder and legs. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

He has tattoos on his right shoulder/bicep, both forearms and both legs. Deputies estimate he’s about 6′ to 6′2″ tall.

Detectives say the man arrived on a bicycle with a backpack. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

A neighbor also got video of what appears to be the same man. He had a bike and a black backpack. The stolen items from the home include an Xbox gaming system, three Macbook Pro computers and cash.

The 29-year-old is charged with assault, armed criminal action and second-degree burglary. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

This week’s Greene County fugitive is Daniel Hudson. The 29-year-old is charged with assault, armed criminal action and second-degree burglary. If you’ve seen Daniel Hudson or you know the man in the nanny cam video, call the Greene County Tipline at 417-829-6230.

