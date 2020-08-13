Advertisement

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Frozen chicken wings imported from Brazil to China tested positive for COVID-19, officials from the city of Shenzhen said.

CNN reported the virus was detected on a sample during food screenings.

Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its website there is no evidence to suggest handling or eating food is associated with widespread transmission of the virus.

“Coronaviruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, are thought to spread mostly person-to-person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks,” the CDC stated in a July 25 report. “It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or food packaging, that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.

"However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."

The World Health Organization also stated it’s “highly unlikely” people can get the virus from food or food packaging, CNN said.

The Chinese government has increased its screening of imported food products, in response to reports of an outbreak originating in June at a Beijing market.

There have been multiple reports of the virus found on imported food packaging in the country, including shrimp from Ecuador on Wednesday, state news CCTV said.

Brazil has more than 3.1 million confirmed cases of people contracting the virus, second to only the U.S., per Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Sneak peek of Republic’s new, much bigger, animal control shelter

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Republic is getting ready to open a new, much bigger animal control shelter.

National

Stephenie Meyer says more ‘Twilight’ books are planned

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Meanwhile, the author's long-awaited "Midnight Sun" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Thursday.

National Politics

Trump: Israel, UAE normalized relations

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
Trump announced Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace agreement. They "will fully normalize their diplomatic relations" and "exchange embassies and ambassadors."

Crimestoppers

UPDATE: Crime Stoppers fugitive apprehended

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Maria Neider
The 21-year-old is charged with stealing in Greene County.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.

News

BACK-TO-SCHOOL: Spine and nervous system safety measures

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Hand sanitizer and face masks are extra safety measures going into the 2020-2021 school year. However, when it comes to your physical health there are also precautionary measures you should be taking.

National Politics

Trump opposes USPS funding, says mail voting hard without it

Updated: 53 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Virtual learning: Avoiding tech/text neck

Updated: 55 minutes ago
KY3's Ozarks Today.

Catch-a-Crook

UPDATE: Viewer tips lead to Missouri sex offender’s arrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maria Neider
Deputies took Jeffery Wommack into custody in Buffalo.