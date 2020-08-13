Advertisement

Dozens quarantine after eight positive COVID-19 tests from church revival in Stone County

(MGN)
(MGN)((MGN))
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - Dozens have quarantined after eight people who attended a church revival in Stone County tested positive for COVID-19.

The Soul Harvest Revival happened at the New Life Fellowship Church in Crane. It lasted from August 2 through August 7.

The eight individuals who tested positive were symptomatic and contagious during the Soul Harvest Revival, according to the health department. The positive cases are spread out over multiple counties as well as their contacts.

At least 67 people are in quarantine as of Thursday. Several of these contacts are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and are awaiting test results, per the health department.

More than 100 individuals reportedly attended the revival over the course of six days. Due to the number of cases attending the revival, the risk of exposure is considered very high.

“In a case like this where the names of all the attendees are not known, we have to rely on the community to contact us. We are aware that all individuals who attended the revival have not been in contact with us. This is an unfortunate situation for our community and specifically the town of Crane,” says Pam Burnett, Administrator of the Stone County Health Department.

The health department will provide an update when more information becomes available.

