Endangered Person Advisory for a man from Battlefield, Mo.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred in the 5300 blk. of South Windsor, Battlefield, MO at 11:30 a.m. on August 12, 2020.

Missing Is:

Patrick Lambeth

The endangered missing person:

Patrick Lambeth is a white male, age 18, height 5 feet 11 inches, 150 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, fair complexion.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident:

Patrick Lambeth was last seen by his father on August 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Later in the day at 7:40 p.m., Patrick called his father and stated he needed money or he would be killed. The father overheard a male subject in the background state that Patrick cashed a check for a female subject, then stole the money.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6393.

