Greene Co. Commission approves first round of CARES Act relief grants

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The Greene County Commission has announced the first set of grants have been allocated as part of the CARES Act Relief Fund.

The CARES Act Citizens Advisory Committee, a 30 member volunteer group that was created July 21, is meeting virtually in subcommittees to review applications by categories. On Wednesday, the group forwarded their funding recommendations for five organizations, based on the recommendations of the health care and the non-profit/community organizations subcommittees.

On Thursday, the Greene County Commission voted to accept all recommendations and approve $4,090,987.48 in funding for the following entities:

· Community Partnership of the Ozarks - $75,000 for reimbursement for housing homeless individuals in local motels.

· Vision Rehab Center - $7,400 for comprehensive exams and eye glasses for seniors and infants with various medical needs.

· Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation - $1,305.48 for PPE and supplies related to COVID-19.

· Be a Jewel - $7,273 for assistance for foster grandparents.

· Springfield-Greene County Health Department - $4 million for reimbursement of front line COVID-19 expenses such as contact tracing.

Information related to the CARES Act funds is being made available here. This portion of the website also includes a transparency dashboard that shows the total dollar allotments by category and how much has been approved in those areas. An additional tab on this dashboard shows a list of the entities that have been awarded grants. These graphs will be updated as awards are made.

Non-profit/community organization applications were accepted July 20-23. There were 86 applications for a total ask of $9.3 million. Public health care applications were accepted July 24-29. There were four applications for a total ask of $16.7 million.

Applications are continuing to be reviewed on a rolling basis and may be fully or partially funded based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee.

“We are extremely thankful for the professionalism, commitment and diligence that the Citizens Advisory Committee members and Grants Administrator Dr. Lyle Foster are bringing to this process,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “Making sure that all grants are fair and done with every eye to the auditing we as a County are responsible for is no small task.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.