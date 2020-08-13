Judge says no personnel will be cut in Marion County, Ark.

MARION COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - The Marion County judge said no deputies or other personnel will be cut at the Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after county leaders realized there was an error in their general fund budget, and they were more than $500,000 over for the year.

The county budget committee asked all departments to cut down as much as they could, including the sheriff's office.

But the sheriff said even after he made cuts, the committee wanted him to cut another $158,000 from his department.

He said that would’ve meant letting go of nine employees.

But the county judge said the budget committee and sheriff agreed to cut certain line items from the department, and no employees will have to be let go.

