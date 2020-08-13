Advertisement

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Sneak peek of Republic’s new, much bigger, animal control shelter

Get a sneak peek at the shelter in our Leigh's Lost and Found story.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’Leigh’s Lost and Found, a major upgrade for a local animal control.

The new, much bigger Republic animal control will be opening any day now and it's been a long time coming to get to this point.

“The new facility is going to have 20 indoor/outdoor kennels, a cat adoption room, a cat stray hold room , a separate stay hold dog room, two interaction meet and greet rooms.”

Those many new upgrades are a godsend for republic's only animal control officer Christina Elmore.

“There’s a group of us that’s been working on this all the time.”

Their hard work has paid off. This new shelter will dramatically increase the number of cats and dogs they can take in and help.

For the past eight and a half years, Christina has been working out of a small, rundown shelter with barely enough room to house more than 20 animals at a time.

“We’ll have a vet exam room too that we’re working with, with our vet on. And all kinds of other space to take in probably double the animals we have space for now.”

The walls are blank for now, but Christina has a vision for the final look and the impact this new space will make on the community.

“In the future, we hope to do different events here at this location. Do adoption events, maybe do some low cost vaccination clinics, stuff like that.”

The money to build this came from a voter approved capital improvement tax. And while that got the new shelter built, they still need your help with donations and volunteers.

“Coming in to the walk the dogs, bathe dogs, play with the cats or kittens or puppies.”

Christina says she’s looking forward to saying goodbye to the old shelter and hello to a better and brighter future, not just for the animals, but for everyone in Republic.

"Here, it will make it happen where we do once a month, have adoption specials or just community events, just different stuff to get everybody involved."

Republic animal control

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can visit their website to sign up.

