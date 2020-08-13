Man found shot to death in the backyard of a house in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.
Crime scene detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.
Someone told the people in a house in the 700 blk. of West Chicago near Kearney and Grant that a man had been shot in their backyard just after 2:00 a.m. The victim was 20-years-old.
Police say the people who live at the house let random people stay in the shed.
Police believe the victim knew the shooter. A description of the shooter hasn’t been released.
The name of the victim also hasn’t been released.
