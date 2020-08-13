Advertisement

Man found shot to death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

Shooting at a house in the 700 blk. of West Chicago
Shooting at a house in the 700 blk. of West Chicago(KYTV)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Crime scene detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Someone told the people in a house in the 700 blk. of West Chicago near Kearney and Grant that a man had been shot in their backyard just after 2:00 a.m. The victim was 20-years-old.

Police say the people who live at the house let random people stay in the shed.

Police believe the victim knew the shooter. A description of the shooter hasn’t been released.

The name of the victim also hasn’t been released.

