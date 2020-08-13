Ozarks man killed in crash near Missouri bootheel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Koshkonong was killed, and two people seriously hurt, in a crash in southwest Missouri on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sebastian Russell, 20, was the passenger of a truck that crossed the center line of Highway Z in Scott County, and crashed into another pickup.

The driver of the pickup he was in, Christopher Russell, 26, was seriously injured, along with the driver of the truck they crashed into, Michael Dossett, 30, of Sikeston.

Troopers say no one was wearing a safety belt.

