Advertisement

Ozarks man killed in crash near Missouri bootheel

Ozarks man killed in crash in Missouri bootheel
Ozarks man killed in crash in Missouri bootheel(MGN)
By Brian Vandenberg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Koshkonong was killed, and two people seriously hurt, in a crash in southwest Missouri on Thursday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sebastian Russell, 20, was the passenger of a truck that crossed the center line of Highway Z in Scott County, and crashed into another pickup.

The driver of the pickup he was in, Christopher Russell, 26, was seriously injured, along with the driver of the truck they crashed into, Michael Dossett, 30, of Sikeston.

Troopers say no one was wearing a safety belt.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dies after shooting in north Springfield; city’s 16th reported homicide of 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Police are looking for the person who shot a man to the death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
MSHSAA says schools will be allowed to opt into an 'alternative fall sports season' to be played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The traditional fall sports season has not been canceled at this time.

Local

Greene Co. Commission approves first round of CARES Act relief grants

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Edited News Release
The Greene County Commission has announced the first set of grants have been allocated as part of the CARES Act Relief Fund.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two More Warm Days Then Cooler

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Some events canceled, others limited in Boone County, Ark.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Events and festivals in north Arkansas are getting canceled left and right due to coronavirus concerns. Others are still on with some major adjustments.

News

Springfield Little Theatre opens for 86th season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield Little Theatre will open its 86th season tonight. The season kicks off with the musical “The Last Five Years”. Staff are taking precautions to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone who comes to the show.

Coronavirus

Dozens quarantine after eight positive COVID-19 tests from church revival in Stone County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dozens have quarantined after eight people who attended a church revival in Stone County tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Newest MLS team named: St. Louis City SC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced Thursday.

Coronavirus

Person who attended graduation ceremony, plus parties in Nixa and Ozark, tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A person who attended a graduation ceremony, in addition to graduation parties in Nixa and Ozark, has tested positive for COVID-19.