Person who attended graduation ceremony, plus parties in Nixa and Ozark, tests positive for COVID-19

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - A person who attended a graduation ceremony, in addition to graduation parties in Nixa and Ozark, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nixa Public Schools notified the public after learning about the positive test from the Christian County Health Department.

The school district did not specify the times or locations of possible exposure at parties, but says it consulted with Christian County health leaders to determine “there was limited exposure at graduation.” The Nixa High School graduation was held on July 31 at JQH Arena.

Nixa Public Schools says the notification was sent “out of an abundance of caution.” Students, parents and employees have all been notified.

According to the announcement, “any individual testing positive will not be allowed to return to school or school activities until all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements have been met.” District leaders did not identify the individual who tested positive.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

