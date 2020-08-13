Advertisement

Police investigate exchange of gunfire at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street in Springfield

Shots fired at Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street
Shots fired at Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street(KYTV)
Aug. 13, 2020
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say the driver of a Gold Acura stopped their car in traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street. Someone in the car fired several shots at a maroon SUV. Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV returned fire around 7:30 a.m.

One bullet hit a third vehicle. Several shell casings were found in the area. Police say no one was hurt.

Police say they don’t have a good description of the Acura or the SUV. If you were in the area and saw anything, you’re asked to call police.

