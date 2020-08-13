Police investigate exchange of gunfire at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Police say the driver of a Gold Acura stopped their car in traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Kansas Expressway and Walnut Street. Someone in the car fired several shots at a maroon SUV. Witnesses told police the driver of the SUV returned fire around 7:30 a.m.

One bullet hit a third vehicle. Several shell casings were found in the area. Police say no one was hurt.

Police say they don’t have a good description of the Acura or the SUV. If you were in the area and saw anything, you’re asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.