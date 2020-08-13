Advertisement

Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man shot after forcing way into house

Shooting at Kansas Expressway and Division Street.
Shooting at Kansas Expressway and Division Street.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police investigate an afternoon shooting in northwest Springfield.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Kansas Expressway and Division Street.

Investigators say two men forced their way into a house. One man was shot by a person inside, the other also injured and sent to the hospital. Police say both have been sent to the hospital, but neither suffered serious injuries.

Police say they are questioning the two who got hurt. No arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Kansas City man arrested, charged in boy’s death that sparked federal task force

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 4-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy whose killing sparked a federal anti-crime task force that has sent hundreds of federal agents to several cities to fight violent crime.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases, concerned about gatherings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Hickman
Health leaders reported a record daily high of 95 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday of this week, attributing in large part to outbreaks at the Greene Co. jail and area senior care facilities.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two More Warm Days Then Cooler

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Local

Ozarks man killed in crash near Missouri bootheel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
A man from Koshkonong was killed, and two people seriously hurt, in a crash in southwest Missouri on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Man dies after shooting in north Springfield; city’s 16th reported homicide of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Police are looking for the person who shot a man to the death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
MSHSAA says schools will be allowed to opt into an 'alternative fall sports season' to be played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The traditional fall sports season has not been canceled at this time.

Local

Greene Co. Commission approves first round of CARES Act relief grants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Edited News Release
The Greene County Commission has announced the first set of grants have been allocated as part of the CARES Act Relief Fund.

News

Some events canceled, others limited in Boone County, Ark.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Events and festivals in north Arkansas are getting canceled left and right due to coronavirus concerns. Others are still on with some major adjustments.

News

Springfield Little Theatre opens for 86th season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield Little Theatre will open its 86th season tonight. The season kicks off with the musical “The Last Five Years”. Staff are taking precautions to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone who comes to the show.