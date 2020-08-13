Police investigate shooting in northwest Springfield, man shot after forcing way into house

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police investigate an afternoon shooting in northwest Springfield.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. near Kansas Expressway and Division Street.

Investigators say two men forced their way into a house. One man was shot by a person inside, the other also injured and sent to the hospital. Police say both have been sent to the hospital, but neither suffered serious injuries.

Police say they are questioning the two who got hurt. No arrests have been made.

We will update as more information becomes available.

