REPORTS: Chiefs agree to multi-year contract extension with Travis Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have agreed to a long-term extension, according to multiple reports.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports both sides agreed to a four-year, $57.25 millon that includes in $28 million in guarantees.

Full Travis Kelce deal: four-year, $57.25 millon that includes in $28 million in guarantees, per source. https://t.co/uB700FfuvB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2020

Kelce led all NFL tight ends with 97 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards last season. He also scored five touchdowns for the 2020 Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have handed out several long-term extensions prior to the 2020 season, including a 10-year deal worth $503 million to quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.