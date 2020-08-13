Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs agree to multi-year contract extension with Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, celebrates his touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) (KY3)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have agreed to a long-term extension, according to multiple reports.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports both sides agreed to a four-year, $57.25 millon that includes in $28 million in guarantees.

Kelce led all NFL tight ends with 97 receptions and 1,229 receiving yards last season. He also scored five touchdowns for the 2020 Super Bowl champions.

The Kansas City Chiefs have handed out several long-term extensions prior to the 2020 season, including a 10-year deal worth $503 million to quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

