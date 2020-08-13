Advertisement

Republic School District reports second case of COVID-19 in its STRIPES 360 program

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) -

The Republic School District announced a second case of COVID-19 among its employees of the STRIPES 360.

The district says the employee last worked on August 10. The employee had very limited exposure to students and employees. While at work, the employee was contagious, but not symptomatic.

The Republic School District released this statement to KY3:

Earlier this week we notified you of a STRIPES 360 employee who had tested positive for COVID-19. This evening we were notified that a second STRIPES 360 employee has tested positive. This employee was last at work on Monday, August 10 and had very limited extended exposure to other employees and students. While at work on Monday the employee was NOT symptomatic, but was contagious. The employee was masked.

At the direction of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department all students and employees who were exposed to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19 have been individually contacted. Those needing to self-isolate and quarantine to help stop the spread have been directed to do so. District sanitation practices were immediately implemented as well.

Because of the way our STRIPES 360 summer programming has been implemented, with small, stable groups we are able to keep our programming open as the potential spread is isolated. Therefore, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department feels that programming can continue as scheduled for those not in quarantine or isolation.

Our goal in sending out this notification is to be as transparent as possible in providing information our families and employees need to remain as healthy as possible during this uncertain time. 

As a reminder, we would like to share the following information in regards to what steps we can all take to help reduce the spread of COVID-19:

  • Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and report any to your student’s doctor and school.
  • If an employee or student has been directly exposed to someone positive for COVID-19, please report that to your school.
  • When social distancing is not possible, wear a mask or face covering unless a medical condition does not allow for it. 
  • Wash your hands and sanitize frequently. 
  • Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website for updates about COVID-19.

Our thoughts are with the employee who is recovering from this illness. May it be a quick and easy recovery.

