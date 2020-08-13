Advertisement

Salvador Perez has 3 more hits, hot Royals beat Reds 5-4

Kansas City Royals' Trevor Rosenthal (40) reacts with catcher Salvador Perez (13) after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Royals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Kansas City Royals' Trevor Rosenthal (40) reacts with catcher Salvador Perez (13) after a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Royals won 5-4. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) —

Bases loaded, one out, another close game on the verge of slipping away. The strain showed on Mike Matheny’s face in the ninth inning — not that anyone could tell.

Salvador Perez had three more hits, and Kansas City's bullpen barely held on for a 5-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday that had everyone's blood pressure up at the end.

"It got a little elevated, I'll admit," Matheny said. "The masks — that's one of the benefits of these things. They hide how you're feeling at this time."

The Royals were squirming when Trevor Rosenthal walked the bases loaded with one out in the ninth. Christian Colón — whose single in the 12th inning sent the Royals over the Mets in the 2015 World Series — grounded into a double play to end it.

The Royals have won five out of six, walking that tightrope much of the time. Kansas City has already played eight one-run games, going 3-5. Twelve of their 19 games have been decided by two runs or less.

“That inning is such a microcosm of how our last couple weeks have been going,” said Rosenthal, who got his fourth save in as many chances. “We’ve just been fighting so hard.”

The Reds wasted a chance to get back to .500 and had their only left-handed starter leave in the second inning again.

Wade Miley (0-2) signed a two-year, $15 million deal in the offseason. He retired only five batters during his Reds debut, giving up six runs in a loss to the Cubs on July 27, and went on the injured list with a strained groin afterward.

Miley appeared to hurt himself when he stepped awkwardly while covering first base in the second inning Wednesday. After talking to a trainer, Miley stayed in the game, walked the next batter and was removed after only 43 pitches.

Miley said he left because of how he was struggling with his control.

"I guess they thought I landed on the bag funny, but I was completely fine there," Miley said.

The Royals' offense has led the way during the surge. It scored one run at a time to keep it going, led by Perez's homer, double and single.

Brad Keller (2-0) allowed two singles in six shutout innings. He was acquired from Cincinnati in the 2017 Rule 5 Draft.

The bullpen had two narrow escapes.

Jesse Winker, Freddy Galvis and Josh VanMeter homered in the seventh, cutting it to 5-4. Josh Staumont escaped a two-on threat in the eighth with a pair of called third strikes, and Rosenthal provided the final drama.

"That was kind of fun, huh?" Perez said.

Perez connected for his fourth homer off Tyler Mahle, extending his hitting streak to 10 games — his longest since 2017. He's batting .429 (18 for 42) during the streak.

LOVE THE PLACE

The Royals are 17-10 all-time vs. the Reds, including 12-4 since the start of 2009. They're 8-4 at Great American Ball Park, the best mark by a team with at least 10 games.

ONE MORE

Matheny's next win will be his 600th as a manager. He'll join Dusty Baker, Terry Francona, Joe Maddon, Bob Melvin, Ron Gardenhire, Joe Girardi, Bud Black and Don Mattingly as active managers with 600.

UMP HURT

The game was delayed 17 minutes in the bottom of the first inning when plate umpire Chris Conroy took a foul off his right hand, breaking the ring finger. Crew chief Jeff Nelson moved behind the plate for the next two innings, and Conroy returned and worked third base with his finger bandaged.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Adalberto Mondesi was hit in the right arm by a pitch in the fourth but stayed in the game.

Reds: Miley was reinstated from the 10-day injured list pregame and right-hander Joel Kuhnel was optioned.

UP NEXT

Royals: After a day off, KC opens a series in Minneapolis. Jakob Junis (0-0) faces the Twins for the second time in a week. He allowed two solo homers in 4 2/3 innings last Friday. Junis is trying for his first win in five starts.

Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) opens a four-game series against the Pirates. He's 0-4 in his last six starts against Pittsburgh, with the Reds losing all six games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No roars at Augusta as Masters to be played without fans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Masters, known as much for the roars as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday there will be no spectators.

News

Chiefs wide receivers showcase speed during indoor race

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The two Chiefs wide receivers have traded barbs about their speed ever since Hardman was chosen in the second round of last year's draft.

News

Hundreds to gather in Springfield for Sports Commissions Awards

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Hundreds of people are set to gather at the Oasis Convention Center in Springfield Monday for the Sports Commission awards, which will be the first banquet at the convention center since March.

News

Chiefs star Mahomes having 2020 nobody will soon forget

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT
|
By KY3 Staff
Patrick Mahomes might be having the best year of anyone.

Latest News

News

Players unite in push to save college season, create union

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oklahoma State All-America running back Chuba Hubbard, Alabama running back Najee Harris and numerous other players from Florida State to Oregon posted a graphic on social media with #WeWantToPlay and #WeAreUnited.

Sports

Collin Morikawa wins PGA Championship

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:53 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Colin Morikawa, 23, has won the 102nd PGA Championship.

News

Harvick holds off Hamlin for Michigan doubleheader sweep

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Hamlin was right behind Harvick for the final few laps and came close to passing him a couple of times, but Harvick stayed in front for his series-high sixth victory of the season.

Sports

Fourth straight St. Louis Cardinals series postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Pittsburgh Pirates will not travel to St. Louis on Sunday and the opening game of their three-game series with the Cardinals has been postponed while St. Louis deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Sports

Blues end round-robin tournament winless, set for playoff match against Canucks

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The St. Louis Blues lost a 1-0 lead in the final minute of regulation, then suffered a 2-1 shootout loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday.

Sports

Soler’s 2 homers power Royals in 9-6 win over Twins

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jorge Soler homered in back-to-back innings, and the Kansas City Royals held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 9-6 on Saturday night.