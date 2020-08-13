Salvation Army Springfield creates all-day out of school program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army of Springfield is expanding their after school program to become an all-day out of school program in hopes of giving working parents some options during the pandemic.

With the new program, the students and families who have opted to learn inside Springfield Public School buildings for two days a week, will have a place to do their virtual learning the other three days of the week. Jeff Smith with the Salvation Army says they’ll be providing care and education support from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday during the fall semester for kids Kindergarten through seventh grade.

Smith said they’re doing the best they can to make sure all safety guidelines set forth by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are being followed. He also said the protocols Springfield Public Schools will be following have provided great guidance for them as they worked through the summer and start this new all-day program.

Smith added they could use more volunteers and some extra cleaning supplies for the program.

”Perhaps some retired teachers or people in the education field to come help us tutor these kids during the time frame that they’re going to be here doing their school,” said Smith. “We also need hand sanitizers, tissue, Lysol, that type of stuff to help with the extra burden of cleaning and we’re all trying to do our best to keep things safe, but also have fun.”

There are different options for families. The fees are listed below.

$60 per child per week for SPS students who may attend three full days per week and two after school days per week. Students will receive breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon snack.

$25 per child per week for students who would only attend the after school program. Students will receive an afternoon snack.

$15 per child per full day rate for single days out of school, such as snow days, holidays, or teacher work days.

Smith said families can set up a payment plan to best fit their financial needs. They also accept state child care subsidies and scholarships.

The new program will start on the first day Springfield Public Schools go back, on August 24, at their main building on Chestnut Expressway and Kansas Expressway.

