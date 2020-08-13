Advertisement

Some events canceled, others limited in Boone County, Ark.

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Typically when you think of a fair you think of rides, games, food, and livestock shows.

But this year the Northwest Arkansas District Fair has to comply with state guidelines due to coronavirus concerns.

Everyone will be screened before entering the fairgrounds, where they will find no carnival, and no open shows.

”We’re very disappointed, but we understand public safety comes first,” said Allison Black, the fair manager.

Junior livestock shows will still take place.

”Some of these kids, this is their senior project. This is the last chance they’ll get to show here at their district fair. And we want them to have that opportunity to show one more time,” Black said.

But it’ll be a quick process, and kids showing their livestock are asked to come early to get through the screening process.

”Bring your livestock in, and then we will show, and then you get to take them home,” the fair manager said.

As for arts and crafts:

”Our Creative Arts will be dropped off by drive-thru. They will not be on display for the public,” Black said.

Only Best of Shows and Grand Champions will be displayed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the fair.Black said they have a lot to do on the grounds to get ready for the fair from September 20-26.

Other festivals, like Yellville's Turkey Trot and Harvest Homecoming on the Harrison square, are canceled.

“We didn’t think that we could do the festival justice and do it to its full potential,” said Emily Powers, the Historic Harrison Business Association president.

The association is in charge of Harvest Homecoming, which is typically scheduled in October.

The guidelines given out by the state, like one entrance and one exit, would be difficult to abide by in a courthouse square.

And they would've had to have a much smaller number of booths.

“It’s definitely bittersweet to see that we have to cancel and postpone all these events which typically brings all this joy to the Ozarks,” Powers said.

The HHBA hopes to put on a festival in the spring of 2021 and have Harvest Homecoming again next fall.

Even though the Ozarks won’t be exactly the same in 2020, event organizers said they are optimistic about the future.

”Hopefully we can all make it through this year, and maybe things will return to somewhat normal very soon,” Black said.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ozarks man killed in crash near Missouri bootheel

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Brian Vandenberg
A man from Koshkonong was killed, and two people seriously hurt, in a crash in southwest Missouri on Thursday.

News

Man dies after shooting in north Springfield; city’s 16th reported homicide of 2020

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Police are looking for the person who shot a man to the death in the backyard of a house in Springfield

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 36 minutes ago

News

Missouri schools allowed to select an ‘alternative fall sports season’ to be played in the spring because of COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Havranek
MSHSAA says schools will be allowed to opt into an 'alternative fall sports season' to be played in the spring of 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. The traditional fall sports season has not been canceled at this time.

Local

Greene Co. Commission approves first round of CARES Act relief grants

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Edited News Release
The Greene County Commission has announced the first set of grants have been allocated as part of the CARES Act Relief Fund.

Latest News

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Two More Warm Days Then Cooler

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

News

Springfield Little Theatre opens for 86th season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
Springfield Little Theatre will open its 86th season tonight. The season kicks off with the musical “The Last Five Years”. Staff are taking precautions to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone who comes to the show.

Coronavirus

Dozens quarantine after eight positive COVID-19 tests from church revival in Stone County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Dozens have quarantined after eight people who attended a church revival in Stone County tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

Newest MLS team named: St. Louis City SC

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The newest Major League Soccer team will be called St. Louis SC when it debuts in 2023, team officials announced Thursday.

Coronavirus

Person who attended graduation ceremony, plus parties in Nixa and Ozark, tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
A person who attended a graduation ceremony, in addition to graduation parties in Nixa and Ozark, has tested positive for COVID-19.