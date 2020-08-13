Some events canceled, others limited in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Typically when you think of a fair you think of rides, games, food, and livestock shows.

But this year the Northwest Arkansas District Fair has to comply with state guidelines due to coronavirus concerns.

Everyone will be screened before entering the fairgrounds, where they will find no carnival, and no open shows.

”We’re very disappointed, but we understand public safety comes first,” said Allison Black, the fair manager.

Junior livestock shows will still take place.

”Some of these kids, this is their senior project. This is the last chance they’ll get to show here at their district fair. And we want them to have that opportunity to show one more time,” Black said.

But it’ll be a quick process, and kids showing their livestock are asked to come early to get through the screening process.

”Bring your livestock in, and then we will show, and then you get to take them home,” the fair manager said.

As for arts and crafts:

”Our Creative Arts will be dropped off by drive-thru. They will not be on display for the public,” Black said.

Only Best of Shows and Grand Champions will be displayed on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of the fair.Black said they have a lot to do on the grounds to get ready for the fair from September 20-26.

Other festivals, like Yellville's Turkey Trot and Harvest Homecoming on the Harrison square, are canceled.

“We didn’t think that we could do the festival justice and do it to its full potential,” said Emily Powers, the Historic Harrison Business Association president.

The association is in charge of Harvest Homecoming, which is typically scheduled in October.

The guidelines given out by the state, like one entrance and one exit, would be difficult to abide by in a courthouse square.

And they would've had to have a much smaller number of booths.

“It’s definitely bittersweet to see that we have to cancel and postpone all these events which typically brings all this joy to the Ozarks,” Powers said.

The HHBA hopes to put on a festival in the spring of 2021 and have Harvest Homecoming again next fall.

Even though the Ozarks won’t be exactly the same in 2020, event organizers said they are optimistic about the future.

”Hopefully we can all make it through this year, and maybe things will return to somewhat normal very soon,” Black said.

