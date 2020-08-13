Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases, concerned about gatherings
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department warned the public Thursday after a recent spike in cases.
Director Clay Goddard says he is concerned about gatherings happening where the virus has spread. He issued a warning as college students return to campus in Springfield.
Health leaders reported a record daily high of 95 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
