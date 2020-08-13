Springfield Little Theatre opens for 86th season

Advertisement

Springfield Little Theatre opens 86th season
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Little Theatre will open for its 86th season Thursday. The season kicks off with the musical “The Last Five Years.”

Staff are taking precautions to make sure it’s a safe experience for everyone who comes to the show. Beth Domann, an executive director, says social distancing is a key aspect in that.

“Normally we have a 525-seat house, but to do this and so we can keep everybody apart. It’s about 130 people that we can seat,” Domann says.

Social distancing is being required throughout. There are markers on the floor so people can remain distanced. The box office manager, Laramie Ellis, says they’re also spreading out groups when seated during the show.

“If we have a party of two, that then requires two seats in between them, two seats in front of them, two seats on the other side and two seats behind them,” Ellis says.

Before entering the theatre, your temperature will be taken. Masks are required to be worn by all staff and attendees. If you don’t have your own mask, they can be provided.

“If you wanna put on gloves so that you don’t have to touch anything physically, we’re more than happy to provide that for you,” Ellis says. “If you want constant hand sanitizer, we’re more than happy to provide that for you. It’s just really ensuring that you have a good time and a great experience but you feel as comfortable as possible.”

There's no intermission during this show to limit the amount of people gathered in one area at once.

“If you need to go to the bathroom, the ushers do help and keep people socially distanced during that and then of course everything is wiped down and cleaned,” Domann says.

Staff will be cleaning before, during and after the show on top of the cleaning crew they already have. Ellis says she knows some people may not feel comfortable coming into the theatre, despite all the precautions.

“Know that no matter what what, we will be here waiting for you when you are ready to come out,” Ellis says.

This show is not available to stream online but future shows this season will be. Other shows this season include “Forbidden Broadway”, “It’s A Wonderful Life” and “The Sound of Music”.

