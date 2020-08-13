Advertisement

Improvements for State Highway 160 between Springfield & Willard nearing completion

By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Work to improve State Highway 160 between Springfield and Willard is closer to completion.

A new roundabout opened up this week for the four-land, divided highway. The roundabout at Jackson Street in Willard is the second roundabout to open as part of the project. It opened Tuesday afternoon, and so far, traffic seems to be moving smoothly. MoDOT made it their goal to get it open before school starts, as it sits right next to Willard High School.

A roundabout at at Hunt Road and Farm Road 103 already opened to traffic, near the McDonalds. Both of the completed roundabouts replace traffic signals. Crews will work on a third roundabout at Farm Road 94 near the rock quarry. Crews will add stop lights at intersections in Willard.

Drivers are getting to use all four lanes between Jackson street and Hunt road in Willard. MoDOT says there will be a lot of lane shifts in these last few months, so they ask drivers to be alert, and be ready for the new roundabouts.

“I think it’s working very well,” said Brad Gripka, MoDOT resident engineer. “The traveling public is adjusting to it. We’re having everybody slowing down coming in to it. And we’re eliminating those traffic signals, so eliminating those accidents at the traffic signals. We just have to have everybody get used to yielding coming into them and yielding to the right.”

MoDot says the project is a little behind schedule but they’re catching up. The cost of the entire project is $18.6 million. Work should finish by December.

Improvements for State Highway 160 between Springfield & Willard nearing completion

