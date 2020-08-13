UPDATE: Viewer tips lead to Missouri sex offender’s arrest
Deputies took Jeffery Wommack into custody in Buffalo.
Tips from KY3 viewers helped Greene County deputies track down a fugitive. We featured Jeffery Wommack on last week’s Catch-a-Crook. Wommack is a registered sex offender. Detectives say the 36-year-old had failed to check-in with investigators which is required by state law for sex offenders.
Wommack was also wanted for failing to appear in court on a stealing charge in Greene County. Deputies arrested him in Buffalo, Missouri on August 8th.
