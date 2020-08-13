UPDATE: Viewer tips lead to Missouri sex offender’s arrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Deputies arrested the fugitive in Buffalo on August 8. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Tips from KY3 viewers helped Greene County deputies track down a fugitive. We featured Jeffery Wommack on last week’s Catch-a-Crook. Wommack is a registered sex offender. Detectives say the 36-year-old had failed to check-in with investigators which is required by state law for sex offenders.

Deputies say Wommack had failed to comply with state sex offender laws. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Wommack was also wanted for failing to appear in court on a stealing charge in Greene County. Deputies arrested him in Buffalo, Missouri on August 8th.

