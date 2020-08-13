Visitor restrictions causing isolation and loneliness in those suffering from Alzheimer’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Birthday celebrations might look a little different this year, especially for the mother of Mark Applegate who lives in a long term care facility in the Ozarks. His mother turned 76 on Saturday, but with fewer people by her side.

“Last year we had about 30 people in the room and this last weekend we could only have about two or three people at a time and had a mini celebration, but there is a chance its the last birthday we get to have with her,” said Applegate.

After months of no visitors, and now only outside visits, six feet apart while wearing a mask or virtual visits, it has left those suffering from dementia, like Applegate’s mother Brenda, to experience loneliness.

“I think the most noticeable decline is that she has gained quite a bit of weight, we were there like I said for most meals, kinda monitor what she ate, because if you let someone who doesn’t remember if they are hungry or not eats an unlimited amount, they will eat an unlimited amount,” said Applegate.

Officials at the Alzheimers Association say the best way to address nursing home safety is through rapid testing of all residents, staff, and visitors, urging Missouri Governor Mike Parson to provide this testing in all long term communities, in order to safely reopen.

“What we mean by rapid testing, it’s similar to what would be surrounding the president, so when there is an individual or congressman going to the hill they would have a rapid test where they would have the results back in about 15 minutes,” said Jerry Dowell, Vice President of Public Policy at the Alzheimer’s Association.

And while Applegate believes this would be a great idea, he ultimately understands why these places have strict restrictions or been closed to the public.

“I mean if they let open the flood gates and then one person gets in there and starts the chain, then she could be gone, so I have to weight all those different things,” said Applegate.

