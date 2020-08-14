Advertisement

$20,000 worth of trees stolen from the Bonsai Guy plant shop

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you walk into the Bonsai Guy shop on West Walnut Street in Springfield it looks like your typical nursery that’s home to tropical plants, flowers and everything in between.

But to the owner Chris Cox, it’s much more.

”Started off as a therapy for me after Afghanistan. Trimming the trees really helped me calm down and decompress,” said The Bonsai Guy owner, Chris Cox.

What started as therapy became a hobby and now a business here in Springfield since the beginning of the year.

”Up until recently I had no problems. We went six months with no issues but we had three issues in three weeks,” said Cox.

Cox said first an old pickup truck he had parked out back was stolen on July 21.

It was the other two burglaries that hit hard.

”We think just hopped the fence and stole a few trees. A jade that’s really special to me. Probably close to $3,000,” said Cox.

This burglary happened on July 24, and the most recent one August 8. In the third burglary, thieves cut open the back part of the fence before stealing $15,000 worth of trees.

”They got the best trees I had about seven trees. Mostly what I’d call my display trees, high end trees,” said Cox.

Cox said he filed three separate police reports and installed cameras and thought about adding extra fencing or even barbed wire.

“I don’t want to do that. I don’t want that look. I want this to be an inviting look not the opposite,” said Cox.

Now he’s waiting while police investigate and is even offering a cash reward of $1,000 if they’re returned.

”They seemed to target the trees I had an attachment to. The trees I had for a long time. The trees that had been projects. The ones I had been excited about. It felt personal,” said Cox.

Investigators told Cox this is a unique burglary so it should be easier to find the Bonsai Trees.

The reason these are so expensive is because many of them are imported from other countries and lots of time goes into up keeping them.

