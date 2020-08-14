Alamo Drafthouse announces safety procedures, expecting to reopen next Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Springfield shared a video Friday explaining safety procedures and plans for reopening.

According to a Facebook video released Friday, the theater is expecting to reopen next Friday, August 21.

If you’re looking to plan a trip to the theaters, you will need to purchase tickets online.

Other safety procedures include the following:

-Guests will also be asked to pre-order food and drinks ahead of their visits. Employees will deliver pre-ordered to their seats and additional orders will not be allowed.

-Masks are required inside the building and all theaters, except for when you’re eating or drinking.

-Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding your party, allowing for social distancing.

-Guests are asked to remain in seats once the movie ends, then exit by row.

-Hand sanitizer available throughout the building.

-Guests are asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times.

The Alamo Drafthouse is located at 4005 South Ave. near South Campbell.

