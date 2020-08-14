Alford Plea leaves family one step closer to justice five years after deadly crash

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A Howell County family is one step closer to getting the justice they’ve waited five long years for.

“Two men got up that morning; David made a decision to go to work and make a living for his family. He (Kevin Stephens) made a choice to do something else and look what happened. He didn’t have to do what he did,” Cindy Riley, mother of David Riley told KY3.

April 22, 2015 - David Riley was driving on Highway 17 when an oncoming truck, driven by Kevin Stephens, crossed the center line, hitting and killing the father of two.

“He was everybody’s. He loved his children and his wife. He was very much an asset to West Plains. He was very much loved,” Riley added.

Authorities say Stephens was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

Court records show since 2004, Stephens has been charged with two DWI's and pleaded guilty three times to driving on a suspended licence - including just months before the fatal crash.

Stephens was arrested in July of 2016 and indicted that December on a charge of 1st degree involuntary manslaughter.

“We were under the impression that he was going to get arrested, that he was going to jail, there was going to be a sentencing. Why do we have to wait? Oh my goodness. My husband went out of this world knowing that it still wasn’t done. He was waiting on this date. He knew the date,” Riley explained.

Thursday, Stephens took an Alford Plea, not admitting guilt, but that there was likely enough evidence to convict him.

He'll be sentenced in October.

“He needs to get the max. He needs to get the highest they can give him,” Riley exclaimed.

The maximum sentence for a Class C felony in Missouri is seven years.

Cindy hopes no family has to wait this long to get the justice they feel is deserved.

She also wants people with the legal history like Stephens to stay locked up so no one else could potentially be hurt.

“It’s been very hard and believe me, as a Christian mom, I have prayed and prayed, God keep me together, don’t let anger set in,” Riley said.

On the day of sentencing, Cindy will finally get the chance, as a mother, to tell Stephens how his actions that day changed numerous lives forever.

“I take a blanket and lay it down beside my son’s grave. That’s how I’ve seen my son,” She stated.

Stephens will be officially sentenced on October 16th.

