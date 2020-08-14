Advertisement

Arkansas extends public health emergency, announces guidance for school sports

The governor briefed the state at his daily COVID-19 news conference in Little Rock Monday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon that he signed an executive order to extend the state’s public health emergency order for 60 days.

Gov. Hutchinson also announced a directive Friday with guidelines to start on school-sponsored team sports events around the state. Venues will be limited to 66% capacity. People who attend games and meets will be required to stay six feet apart and wear masks.

Arkansas also announced a decline in active cases and hospitalizations Friday, including the following numbers:

*52,392 cases (626 new)

*587 deaths (5 new)

*466 hospitalizations (decrease of 7)

*6,359 active cases

Watch the following update from Gov. Hutchinson and state leaders in the stream below:

