COVID Go Bags: A new way to prep MSU students for possible quarantines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The idea has popped up on Facebook groups and other types of social media. It’s called a “COVID Go Bag,” and it is the latest way some parents are trying to prepare their college students for the fall semester.

There are all sorts of lists of what items to include in this “Go Bag” out there on the web, but the general idea is simple. The bag is supposed to include essential items in the event a college student had to quarantine after getting COVID-19 or being exposed to it.

If a student were to test positive or be exposed, the idea is to have a pre-packed bag ready to go if the student had to quarantine in a separate location for an extended amount of time.

Many campuses across the country, including Missouri State University, have separate buildings designated for people exposed to coronavirus or someone who actually has it.

Some parents say if a student has to quarantine, the bag would easily allow them to ask a roomate, an RA or a friend quickly grab the pre-packed bag instead of asking someone to search for all of those items needed for quarantine.

Although some people may have different lists of what items to include in the bag, here is a general list of items to include:

Extra cellphone charger

Change of clothes and pajamas

Socks and underwear

A blanket

Toothbrush and toothpaste

Shampoo, soap and conditioner

Thermometer to regularly monitor symptoms

Cough drops

Extra masks

Hand sanitizer

Lysol or other cleaning sprays

Disinfecting wipes

Disposable gloves

Medication

Feminine hygiene

Tissues

Snacks

Water or powdered drink mix

Printed emergency contact information

