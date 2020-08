SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Firefighters are investigating a small fire at a home in Springfield Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1600 block of East Latoka Street just before 8 a.m.

Investigators say nobody was inside or hurt in the fire. Firefighters contained the fire to the attic and center of the house.

