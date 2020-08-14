Advertisement

Goodwill Excel Centers in Missouri, including Springfield, to start 2020-21 school year with virtual learning

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release) - Goodwill Excel Centers located in Springfield, St. Louis, Poplar Bluff and Columbia will start the first term of the 2020-21 school year virtually on Monday, August 17.

For the safety of the students and instructors, Goodwill will adjust their plans for this fall in reaction to the ongoing cases and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Missouri. Classes, for the time being, will be held online with an option for in person tutoring. This structure will continue to allow flexibility for work schedules for many of the Goodwill Excel Center students.

The Goodwill Excel Center is a tuition-free high school that gives adults the opportunity to earn an actual high school diploma. The schools are currently enrolling students and have nearly 700 adults enrolled for the new school year.

“Online learning has been taking place within the Goodwill Excel Centers since March, for our students final two terms, and will continue into the beginning of this school year for the safety of our students and staff,” said Mark Arens, Executive Vice President and Chief of Program Services for Goodwill and its Excel Centers. “The goal is for our students to receive the quality education they deserve and for the Excel Centers to provide the support needed in order for these students to graduate from high school. While recent times have forced us apart, we want students to know that they are not alone, and we will continue to work together to offer them the education they’re seeking.”

During the 2019-2020 school year, Goodwill Excel Centers had over 220 graduates earn their high school diplomas, and almost 300 graduates in total since opening in 2018. With approximately 500,000 people in Missouri over 21 without a high school diploma, the organization hopes that people continue to take advantage of the Goodwill Excel Centers. 

The Centers have come forward with a set of guidelines that will be enforced while on campus. They will be operating a “closed campus”. Meaning students may only be on campus with a scheduled appointment or class time, resulting in limited amounts of people moving in and out of the building. The new precautions include: temperature scan required upon arrival, requiring face masks to be worn at all times on campus, maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others at all times, and closing common/cafeteria area.

Those interested in applying can call 314-982-8802 or click here.

