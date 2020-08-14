Greene County Sheriff’s Office working to control COVID-19 spread in the jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports more staff infected from COVID-19 inside the jail.

Administrators reported Friday 78 positive inmates, down from 83 on Wednesday. However, three more staff tested positive, bringing the total to 32.

The outbreak started in the temporary jail outside the main building. And the sheriff’s office says all cases did originate in the temporary facility. Jailers quarantined the positive inmates from the rest of the population. Jailers ask the inmates to wear masks though, though administrators say many are not complying. They keep the rest of the prison population in their cells or bunks unless it is in the quarantine areas or one of the small dormitory units.

Other jailers await testing results.

“That does help that we have already started hiring for the new temporary jail,” said Captain Marc Staeger, Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “Those individuals, some of them are still in training though. But yes, that does help us as well.”

The outbreak started in the temporary jail outside the main building. And the sheriff’s office says all cases did originate in the temporary facility. Jailers quarantined the positive inmates from the rest of the population. Jailers ask the inmates to wear masks though, though administrators say many are not complying. They keep the rest of the prison population in their cells or bunks unless it is in the quarantine areas or one of the small dormitory units.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.