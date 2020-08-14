Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Office working to control COVID-19 spread in the jail

(KY3)
By Linda Simmons
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports more staff infected from COVID-19 inside the jail.

Administrators reported Friday 78 positive inmates, down from 83 on Wednesday. However, three more staff tested positive, bringing the total to 32.

The outbreak started in the temporary jail outside the main building. And the sheriff’s office says all cases did originate in the temporary facility. Jailers quarantined the positive inmates from the rest of the population. Jailers ask the inmates to wear masks though, though administrators say many are not complying. They keep the rest of the prison population in their cells or bunks unless it is in the quarantine areas or one of the small dormitory units.

Other jailers await testing results.

“That does help that we have already started hiring for the new temporary jail,” said Captain Marc Staeger, Greene County Sheriff’s Office. “Those individuals, some of them are still in training though. But yes, that does help us as well.”

The outbreak started in the temporary jail outside the main building. And the sheriff’s office says all cases did originate in the temporary facility. Jailers quarantined the positive inmates from the rest of the population. Jailers ask the inmates to wear masks though, though administrators say many are not complying. They keep the rest of the prison population in their cells or bunks unless it is in the quarantine areas or one of the small dormitory units.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

OACAC prepares for community back to school fair events

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Ozark Area Community Action Cooperation continues with modified back to school fair events across Southwest Missouri.

News

Springfield football teams take safety precautions as they finish the first week of practice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Springfield high schools have started football practice for the year and coaches are making sure players are being safe on and off the field.

News

Firefighters investigate small fire at home in Springfield

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Firefighters responded to the home in the 1600 block of East Latoka Street just before 8 a.m.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Toasty and (mainly) dry this weekend

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Abby Dyer
Some showers and storms across the northern parts of the Ozarks will dissipate this evening, leaving the area with partly cloudy to mainly clear skies and muggy conditions overnight. Lows will only drop down into the mid 70s, but heat index values will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Latest News

News

Missouri police captain helps bring doghouse to puppy

Updated: 10 hours ago
A police captain helped a little Missouri girl get a doghouse for her puppy.

News

Rural school districts add extra internet hotspots before school year starts

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Rural school districts are either adding new WIFI hotspots or increasing bandwidth to ensure students are able to connect while learning virtually.

News

Health leaders, bars express concerns as college students head back to Springfield

Updated: 14 hours ago
Christine Morton reports.

News

Alford Plea leaves family one step closer to justice five years after deadly crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Alford Plea means Howell County family is one step closer to justice five years after deadly crash

Local

Health leaders, bars express concerns as college students head back to Springfield

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Christine Morton
It's that time again, college students are slowly moving back to campus. But it lands in the middle of a pandemic, causing concerns among our health leaders that college nightlife could add to our rising coronavirus cases.

Local

Ozark School District: Nearly 25 staff members in quarantine amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Nearly 25 staff members from the Ozark School District are in quarantine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district announced Thursday.