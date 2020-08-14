Kansas City extends state of emergency, mask mandate into January 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Kansas City, Missouri has extended an emergency order that requires people in city limits to wear face coverings while indoors in public places.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday that the city’s mask mandate would stretch into January 2021 amid growing COVID-19 cases.

The order requires employees and visitors in public places to wear masks when social distancing or six feet of separation is not possible.

Per the city’s order, “all employees or visitors to any place of public accommodation must continue to wear face coverings in an area or while performing an activity which will necessarily involve close contact or proximity to co-workers or the public where six feet of separation is not feasible. Taverns and bars continue to operate at a 50 percent maximum capacity.”

Exceptions to the face covering requirement are as follows:

Minors, though Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance recommends that all individuals over the age of two wear masks.

People who have disabilities that:

Prevent them from comfortably wearing or taking off face coverings.

Prevent them from communicating while wearing face coverings.

People who have respiratory conditions or breathing trouble.

People who have been told by a medical, legal, or behavioral health professional not to wear face coverings.

People who are seated in a restaurant, tavern, or bar and are engaged in consuming food or drink while adequately distanced from other tables.

